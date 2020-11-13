Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin teen

Have you seen Rachel McDonagh?
16-year-old Rachel McDonagh from Ballinteer in Dublin, was last seen on Thursday, November 11 in the Dundrum area

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 19:29
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager. 

Rachel is described as being approximately 5'5 inches in height

She has brown hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen she was wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on Rachel's whereabouts has been asked asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

