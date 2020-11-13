Taoiseach pays tribute to 'collective effort' at halfway point of Level 5 restrictions

The Taoiseach has urged people to see the Level 5 restrictions through to the end, as he praised the public effort so far.

Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the “collective effort across the country” in adhering to the restrictions as the mid-point of Level 5 was reached.

He said that he is aware of “how difficult” the restrictions are for people but said the “effort we are making now” is saving lives.

The Taoiseach also praised young people for the “successful suppression of the virus” among their age groups.

The Level 5 restrictions are due to come to an end on December 1.

Nphet will meet on November 26 to determine what advice it will issue to Government regarding a possible end to Level 5 restrictions, Dr Holohan confirmed yesterday.

In a statement, Mr Martin said: “Now that we have reached the mid-point of the enhanced Level 5 restrictions, I would like to pay tribute to the great national effort that is underway to suppress the virus and bring down the rate of infection across all communities.

“The data that we are seeing suggests that the effort is working, and that we are one of the leaders in Europe in terms of our progress in pushing back the virus. However, we cannot take anything for granted and we must continue to adhere to the restrictions for the next three weeks.

“We must see this through. By continuing to drive down the incidence of the disease, we give ourselves the best chance to reopen parts of our society and to enjoy a meaningful Christmas.

“The fact that we have been able to make progress at Level 5, while also keeping our schools and construction open, is testament to the tremendous efforts of the individuals involved in those sectors and the sacrifice and discipline of everyone else.

Our frontline workers continue to be an inspiration in terms of their courage and commitment.

“I would like to pay particular tribute to our young people for the successful suppression of the virus among their age groups. They are missing out on a lot, but their time will come and they should take great pride in the effort they are making to protect the more vulnerable in our society.

“I am acutely conscious of how difficult the current restrictions are for everyone, and the very heavy price being paid by many sectors of our economy. However, I also know that the effort we are making now, together as a nation, is saving lives and will allow us to reopen our society and our economy safely and sustainably into the future.”

On Wednesday, Mr Martin faced calls from within his own party to move the country to Level 2 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas to help businesses and give the public hope and relief.

It is expected that the country will enter Level 3 when the current restrictions end.

The comments come as 395 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Thursday, with one additional death.

They follow devastation among families dreaming of having loved ones home for Christmas after the Tánasite warned people not to book flights.

The comment sparked distress among those planning to return in the coming weeks and prompted calls for clarity.

Medical officials backed Leo Varadkar's comments, classing flights home for Christmas as "non-essential travel".

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said he "fully understands" people's disappointment and, indeed, the impact on the aviation sector, but added that “the fact is that unnecessary travel represents an unnecessary risk”.