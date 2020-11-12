Pubs facing 'nightmare scenario' if they can't open for Christmas

The Government is coming under mounting pressure from within its own ranks to return to level 2 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

However, restaurateurs have called for a "level 3 lite" option as they believe some businesses could lose out on vital supports if the country goes to level 2.

Publicans have also warned that they will be facing a "nightmare scenario" if all bars are not allowed to reopen during the busy festive period.

A number of Fianna Fáil members have already publicly said restrictions must be eased to allow bars and restaurants serve customers inside when the level 5 lockdown is lifted in December.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: "We want to see indoor dining reopen from this December.

The current level 3 restrictions do not make it economically viable for restaurants to operate, we cannot ask customers to dine outdoors in the cold depths of winter.

He said if the Government moves to level 2, many businesses who will still be unable to reopen could lose out on State supports and instead called for adjustments to level 3.

Brian Foley of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) said: “Given the time of year, people are going to socialise. The question the Government has to ask is will that socialising be safer in uncontrolled house parties or pubs where social distancing and limited numbers will be enforced? We think pubs can provide a safe venue this Christmas.”

He added: "If pubs don’t get to open in December, we’re facing a nightmare scenario where publicans and their staff have to survive on the PUP [pandemic unemployment payment] for Christmas while the rest of the economy and hospitality sector is allowed trade. The unfairness would be staggering."

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said people need "hope" and the country should be put on level 2 for the Christmas period.

However, he warned that there should be a "strong emphasis on personal responsibility" and people should still limit their social contacts.

I certainly think that in December, we should allow, to give people hope, to have some type of Christmas, emphasise personal responsibility but we have got to allow some level of opening up.

Mr Byrne was speaking after a number of his colleagues pushed for a move to level 2 at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party on Wednesday evening.

He said people should be able to travel and meet their families for Christmas.

“I think something we all associate with the Christmas period is going back home and reconnecting and I certainly hope that will be the case for December 25," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

He said a lot of people are finding the second lockdown a “bit more difficult than the first one”.

"Over the Christmas period, we have also got to give people hope. People know that we have got to come through this. I would like to see a situation whereby we can see the hospitality trade — the hotels and restaurants — reopen.”

This was echoed by Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin who said the country should move to level 2 in December.