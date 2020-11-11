Fianna Fáil TDs urge Taoiseach to move to level 2 restrictions ahead of Christmas

Fianna Fáil TDs have demanded Taoiseach Micheál Martin allow the country move to level 2 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Martin was responding to calls from several TDs at Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night to give hope and relief to the public after weeks of hardship. He said a statistical and behavioural analysis is being done in his department to determine the exit.

He praised the public’s commitment to stopping the spread of Covid-19 and said the focus must be kept until the six-week period is over to give maximum flexibility once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Mr Martin had told the Dáil earlier that level 3 is the most likely landing point after the current level 5 restrictions, but several TDs and senators called on him to go further.

Dublin South-West TD John Lahart was said to have made a strong contribution, claiming that a move to level 3 after six weeks of lockdown would be “demoralising”.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry echoed Mr Lahart’s calls, saying level 3 “wouldn’t cut it.” He voiced concern that retailers must be supported as people are "panic buying online" for fear of chaos in December.

Significant business is being lost to the country, he said.

Dun Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin said people have made “tremendous sacrifices” and that the Government should be “at level 2 with tweaks to allow people have some sort of Christmas".

At the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, a motion tabled by former minister Eoghan Murphy, calling for a Dáil and Seanad debate on managing the pandemic after the lockdown ends, was approved.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin has committed to examining a call from Labour Leader Alan Kelly to seek publication of other letters between Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Judge Seamus Woulfe.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Kelly said it was quite obvious there is other correspondence between the Chief Justice and Mr Justice Woulfe.

“We have, therefore, only partial correspondence. Through the attorney general, can the Taoiseach request that the other correspondence be published,” he asked of Mr Martin.

Mr Martin said he will reflect on what Mr Kelly asked.

Mr Martin informed his TDs and senators that a gathering of the party leaders, from the Government, and opposition, will take place at 2.30pm on Friday to discuss how the Woulfe issue can be handled.

Mr MacSharry said it seems a rather contradictory letter from a senior member of the judiciary a personal opinion was expressed which differs from the work of former Chief Justice Susan Denham.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned the meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that members should not comment on what he dubbed the Supreme Court issue.