Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland extended for one week

Covid-19 restrictions will be extended for one week in Northern Ireland, sources said.

Some areas of the locked-down hospitality sectors will partly reopen next Friday.

The Democratic Unionists and ministers from smaller parties in the powersharing administration backed the proposal made by Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

Sinn Féin voted against and the nationalist SDLP abstained after days of wrangling which have left businesses in limbo.

It is understood the partial reopening of the hospitality sector next Friday will include:

– Close contact services, including hairdressing, beauty treatments and driving lessons, resuming on November 20 by appointment only.

– Unlicensed premises, including cafes and coffee shops, reopening on November 20. Restricted opening hours to 8pm. No alcohol can be consumed in these premises.

– All other sections of hospitality that have been closed during the circuit-break will open on November 27.

– Pubs and bars permitted to sell sealed off-sales from November 20.

A Sinn Féin source said the party voted against the proposals because it ran contrary to the guidance from Stormont’s medical and scientific advisers to extend the circuit-break in its entirety for two weeks.

It is understood health minister Robin Swann backed the proposal as a way to avoid all the regulations lapsing at midnight on Friday.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Today the Executive agreed to a two week extension of the regulations with coffee shops, cafes and close contact services opening a week earlier.

“While the SDLP was pleased that the additional financial support we have been pushing for was also agreed, SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon abstained on the vote as she could not in good conscience support measures that fell short of protecting against plunging us into more restrictions just before Christmas – even two weeks would have risked that.”