15 further deaths and 548 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 825 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.
15 further deaths and 548 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

People at the Foyleside shopping centre in Derry. File Picture: PA

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 14:49
Steven Heaney

There have been 15 further Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

11 of the reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. 

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 548 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 825 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 45,241. 

Department of Health officials said that 435 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 46 of whom are in intensive care units.

Over the past seven days, 3,835 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI.

News of the additional deaths and confirmed cases come as Stormont Ministers are due to meet for a fourth consecutive day of talks in an attempt to try to break the deadlock over new coronavirus restrictions.

The Department of Health said it had received “revised legal advice” that regulations forcing the closure of many hospitality businesses will expire at midnight on Friday, 24 hours later than the department had previously understood.

The development has added to the frustration of business owners already angry at the lack of clarity over whether they will be able to reopen when the restrictions expire.

Read More

'Too soon' for people to book flights home for Christmas, says Varadkar

More in this section

Elderly stock Carers in NI ‘feel abandoned by authorities’ during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 More than 8,000 citizens brought home from 126 countries during pandemic
Jo Jo Dullard: Appeal for information on 25th anniversary of disappearance Sister of Jo Jo Dullard believes family is 'closest it has ever been' to finding her
#covid-19northern irelandcoronavirushealthplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020

Stormont ministers in new talks to break deadlock on coronavirus restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices