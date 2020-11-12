15 further deaths and 548 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

There have been 15 further Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

11 of the reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 548 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 825 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 45,241.

Department of Health officials said that 435 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 46 of whom are in intensive care units.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



548 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 15 deaths have been reported. https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/LFZ0D6r2lZ — Department of Health (@healthdpt) November 12, 2020

Over the past seven days, 3,835 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI.

News of the additional deaths and confirmed cases come as Stormont Ministers are due to meet for a fourth consecutive day of talks in an attempt to try to break the deadlock over new coronavirus restrictions.

The Department of Health said it had received “revised legal advice” that regulations forcing the closure of many hospitality businesses will expire at midnight on Friday, 24 hours later than the department had previously understood.

The development has added to the frustration of business owners already angry at the lack of clarity over whether they will be able to reopen when the restrictions expire.