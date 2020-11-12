Covid-19: One further death, 395 new cases confirmed in Ireland

One more person has died as a result of contracting Covid-19, officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) have confirmed.

A total of 1,965 Covid-19-related deaths have now occurred in Ireland since the outbreak began.

The HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, 395 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the State.

There has now been a total of 66,632 confirmed cases here.

Of the cases notified today:

197 are men;

198 are women;

65% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 35 years old;

132 are located in Dublin;

31 are in Cork;

27 are in Donegal;

27 are in Limerick;

27 are in Galway;

and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 279 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised - 39 of whom were in intensive care units.

An additional 20 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Professor Philip Nolan, says Ireland's reproductive 'R' number is now estimated to be 0.6 nationally. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Speaking at this evening's briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Holohan said that, while case numbers have fallen in most places, "not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence."

He said: "Donegal’s 14-day incidence is at 281 per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

"The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks.

We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said Ireland's R-Number was now estimated to be at 0.6.

He said: "Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilized case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high.

"If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.”

The HPSC says validation of data has resulted in the denotification of one death. The figure of 1,965 deaths above reflects this.

Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of ten previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 66,632 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.