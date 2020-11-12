Carers in NI ‘feel abandoned by authorities’ during coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of thousands of carers feel abandoned by the authorities during the coronavirus pandemic, with many now at breaking point, MLAs have been told.

The closure of day centres and respite facilities and the halting of many services for people with disabilities or mental health issues have heaped added pressure on carers across Northern Ireland, the health committee heard.

Representatives from the sector outlined the stark impact of the Covid-19 crisis as they gave evidence to the committee.

Clare-Anne Magee, the head of charity Carers NI, said there were an estimated 320,000 adult carers in Northern Ireland and 30,000 young carers.

Ms Magee said recent research indicated 85% of those carers have been providing more care as a result of the pandemic.

She said two-thirds had not had a break from their caring role since the pandemic began and around half were reported to be at “breaking point”.

“Provided in people’s homes behind closed doors, the role of unpaid carers is largely unrecognised,” she told MLAs.

“Yet they provide high levels of care and support for the most vulnerable in our society.

“This pandemic has seen a rise in the number of new carers and young carers coming forward in Northern Ireland. Yet seven months on from the beginning of this pandemic, they continue to feel they have been abandoned, that their voices and lived experience hasn’t been heard in delivery of services or in the reset and recovery process.

“Carers must be part of the planning for the restoration of support services for those they care for.”

Ms Magee said carers are struggling to access support and services, which she said had been slow to resume following the first lockdown.

“Carers are hugely frustrated that their services and supports have not been protected at a time when they needed them most,” she said.

Ms Magee called on the executive to prioritise carers in its planning, carry out an urgent review of break services and ensure that wider social care services have sufficient funding to manage over winter.

“Whilst much has been done to rightly recognise the work of health and social care professionals in this pandemic, the role unpaid carers have played in the effort against Covid is forgotten, many carers feel invisible and unrecognised for all that they do,” she added.

“With the recent increases in local lockdowns, carers will be continuing to provide high levels of care through the winter months.

“It is only fair that they are recognised for the invaluable role they play in the national effort at this time, but also that they receive the right support.

“It’s easy to see why carers feel they’ve been abandoned and left to cope with everything alone.”