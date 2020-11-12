14-day incidence rate in Donegal is more than double the national average

Donegal's estimated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 is more than double the national average.

According to latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the county’s 14-day incidence rate as of midnight on November 10 was 300.9.

The national average of the 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population currently stands at 145.

After Donegal, Limerick had the highest incidence rate on 201.1, followed by Meath on 172.3.

Wednesday saw 362 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while there have also been two additional deaths.

Nphet said that of the deaths reported yesterday, “one occurred in October and one remains under investigation”.

Speaking last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines.

"I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

The figures come as the Taoiseach is facing pressure to move the country to Level 2 restrictions in December.

The country is currently under Level 5 restrictions until December 1 and Fianna Fáil TDs have demanded Micheál Martin allow the country move to level 2 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.