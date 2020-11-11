Sinn Féin proposes regulations to vet security firms involved in evictions

An opposition Bill to regulate private security firms involved in evictions will not be blocked by the Government.

Sinn Féin want to close the current loophole which means those involved in forced evictions are not subject to vetting or regulation.

Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: "Evictions are fraught, they are hostile and in some instances, there is a danger of confrontation and indeed violence, so you would expect the people involved would be regulated and would be subject to significant oversight, training and vetting.

"That isn't the case and there are no real restrictions on the people involved, so that is wrong."

Mr Ó Laoghaire first raised the issue after a number of protesters who were involved in the Take Back the City Campaign were forcibly removed from a property on North Frederick Street in Dublin in 2018.

"It's a clear loophole, I raised it with the minister at the time Charlie Flanagan, and he didn't act."

He said it is "right" that those involved in private security are well regulated.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said those working in other areas of the security sector receive training, are subject to vetting and they must have licenses which can be revoked.

He said there is also a register and workers can be investigated if a complaint is received against them.

"All these are things that you would expect, it's right that all that is there," said Mr Ó Laoghaire.

It's incredible that all this applies to people who would be doing security in shops or bars or restaurants but that they don't apply the people who are involved in evictions

Sinn Féin's Bill would amend the Private Security Services Act 2004 by adding a new category that would bring security personnel who are involved in evictions under the law.

Mr Ó Laoghaire called on the Government to make this Bill a priority.

The Government have decided not to oppose the Bill. Justice Minister Helen McEntee is working on similar legislation to clamp down on unregulated security services.

Ban on evictions

Separately, Mr Ó Laoghaire said the ban on evictions needs to "go much further" and should be extended beyond level 5 restrictions and into the new year.

A temporary moratorium on evictions was introduced to run for the duration of level 5 restrictions.

The Government announced the ban would be reinstated as they recognised the difficulties the restrictions would have on individuals and families across the country, the risk of job losses and of poverty and homelessness.

"We want to see this resolved but we also do want to tackle the causes that lead to situations where people are facing evictions and the eviction ban does need to be extended until next year in the context of Covid and the pressures that people are under," he said.