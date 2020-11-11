Union to distribute masks to SNAs amid concerns about inadequate provision in schools

Fórsa trade union has begun distributing medical grade face masks directly to special needs assistants (SNAs) in schools where they were not provided.

The union, which represents 11,000 SNAs, sourced medical grade face masks after members raised concerns about inadequate provision of suitable face protection in their schools.

In a survey conducted by Fórsa recently, 22% of SNA respondents confirmed they hadn't been provided with face coverings or masks that meet the required standard.

Fórsa official Shane Lambert said the union had to take action due to delays in a number of schools.

“All of the available guidance is crystal clear, SNAs spend most of their day in close proximity to the children in their care,” he said.

"They need to wear face masks, especially as the children in their care are not wearing any face covering.

Any school that fails to provide the correct PPE is placing its own staff at considerable risk of Covid infection.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published advice for SNAs on how to protect against Covid-19 transmission last month.

It advised the use of a surgical face mask (EN14683) in instances where a two-metre distance cannot be maintained.

Mr Lambert said that despite this guidance many SNAs have only been supplied with cloth masks.

"We cannot risk a situation where infection occurs while we wait for some schools to make adequate provision.

"We are stepping in here because it’s become necessary, despite the fact that schools have been given the funding to provide the appropriate PPE.

"If it means shaming the Department of Education and Skills into action then so be it."

The Roadmap for Reopening Schools published by the Government advises schools to consider the use of medical face masks in specific circumstances.

Fórsa said the Department of Education and Skills has incorrectly interpreted this to refer only to situations where SNAs are providing intimate care needs.

As part of the union's survey, 20% of respondents reported being asked to reuse PPE in their schools.

The survey also revealed 24% of school staff had not been provided with any training on the appropriate use of PPE while 38% said they hadn't received adequate training.