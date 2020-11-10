Covid-19: 16 further deaths, 270 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further 16 people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, health officials have confirmed.

Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, one occurred in October, and another remains under investigation

There has now been a total of 1,963 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, it had been notified of 270 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 65,889 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

Of the cases notified today:

123 are men;

147 are women;

56% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 42 years old;

82 are located in Dublin;

21 are in Donegal;

18 are in Roscommon;

17 are in Limerick;

17 in Tipperary;

and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Only eight new cases of the virus were confirmed in Cork.

As of 2pm today, 282 patients with Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 40 of whom were in intensive care units.

There have been 21 additional hospitalisations reported in the past 24 hours.

Speaking at this evening's health briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said a recent improvement in the profile of the disease here, in terms of total reported case numbers was "encouraging."

He said: "The 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing.

"Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19.”

The HSPC says validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one death. The updated figure of 1,963 above reflects this.

Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of 40 previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 65,889 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.