RSA asks non-essential workers to cancel driving tests as 65,000 people await appointments

It will take an estimated 25 to 30 weeks to clear current waiting lists.
RSA asks non-essential workers to cancel driving tests as 65,000 people await appointments

It could take 30 weeks to clear the current driving test waiting list. File picture

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 19:00
Ryan O'Rourle

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked non-essential workers to cancel driving tests scheduled for the coming weeks to help tackle the backlog of those waiting for tests.

The request comes as it emerged there are more than 65,000 people awaiting tests, a backlog of 25-30 weeks.

That figure was provided to Labour TD, Seán Sherlock, who has urged the Department of Transport to implement a "10-week turnaround plan" to ease pressure on the system.

Under Level 5 of the Government's Covid-19 restrictions, candidates can attend driving tests "provided they are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets”. 

However, the RSA has no way of knowing who is an essential worker and they will not cancel scheduled tests.

“We would ask that if a candidate is not someone involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets, that they please cancel their appointment using the web form provided on the RSA website," a spokesperson for the RSA said.

This cancelled slot can then be given to someone who does fall under this category.

They confirmed a capacity plan to restore waiting times to ten weeks by "the end of 2021" has been prepared and issued to the department. They are also rehiring testers and adding test slots on Saturdays to help reduce wait-times.

Mr Sherlock said it is essential to ease the waiting list.

“Over 65,000 drivers are awaiting a test now, yet they have simply no idea when they will be able to get one," said Mr Sherlock. "We have seen figures awaiting tests fluctuate from 43,900 to as high as 85,000. 

"The latest figures come with a caveat that there is now a plan to mitigate waiting times in the Department of Transport awaiting approval. 

"The Government must act on this now to give certainty and clarity to drivers awaiting a test,” he said.

Read More

Eight gardaí suspended in Munster corruption probe

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Nov 5, 2020 NI Executive to meet on Monday to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions
Seven deaths and 420 new cases of Covid-19 in NI Seven deaths and 420 new cases of Covid-19 in NI
City Views - Dublin Government criticised on lack of clarity over Christmas Covid restrictions
rsadriving tests
Coronavirus: Two deaths and 542 new cases in Ireland

Coronavirus: Two deaths and 542 new cases in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices