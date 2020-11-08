Motion of no confidence in Varadkar dismissed as 'political theatre from Sinn Féin' 

The motion is to be debated in Dáil Éireann on Tuesday.
The motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been criticised by Robert Troy, who adds that what Mr Varadkar did was wrong. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 13:05
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is "political theatrics from Sinn Féin", Junior Trade Minister Robert Troy says.

The motion, submitted by Sinn Féin, is to be debated on Tuesday and relates to Mr Varadkar's leaking of documents over an Irish Medical Organisation pay deal to a rival union.

Mr Troy said that while he believed what the Tánaiste, his senior minister, did was wrong, "nobody stood to benefit financially".

Mr Troy said that the motion was "political theatre which would be defeated". He said that "going forward" a new avenue of sanction for members of the Oireachtas should be looked at.

"Right now, the only options are sacking or removing the whip and in this instance, that is not proportionate." 

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Riordán said he did "not have confidence in the Tánaiste's explanation" or how he is handling his ministry, but said that there is "not just two power blocs in Irish politics".

He said that he believed that the motion "suited Sinn Féin and Fine Gael", but said Labour will signal that it has no confidence in Mr Varadkar.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said that Mr Varadkar had been "arrogant" in his dealing with the Oireachtas during the week.

"At one point he laughed — this is no laughing matter," said Ms Funchion.

"When people voted a few months ago, they voted for change. They voted to get rid of this notion that if you're friends with the Taoiseach you'll be OK."

Solidarity TD Mick Barry added that the situation begged questions "about who is on the inside".

