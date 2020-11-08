Health minister announces extra €10m in funding for palliative and end-of-life care

Cork's Marymount Hospice, which is a member of the Voluntary Hospice Group, will receive €1.85m.
The Government says this once-off funding can be used to recover fundraising income lost as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Pexels

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 12:36
Steven Heaney

An extra €10m is being made available for palliative and end-of-life care this year. 

The funding plan was announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this morning.

Mr Donnelly says the funding is aimed at offsetting the challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Some €8.5m will go to members of the Voluntary Hospice Group. Cork's Marymount Hospice, a member of the Voluntary Hospice Group, will receive €1.85m of that.

€350,000 will be provided for specialist palliative home care in the South-East region. 

Laura Lynn Hospice will receive €750,000 and €400,000 will be distributed equally between the Irish Hospice Foundation, the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care, the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, and the Irish Cancer Society.

“The funding I am announcing today will help the palliative care sector to continue to provide their essential services as the pandemic continues and will also help cement some of the innovations that the sector has been engaged in, including the provision of virtual supports and telemedicine,” Mr Donnelly said. 

The Government says this once-off funding can be used for improvements to premises, facilities and ICT systems, tele-health and telemedicine platforms, education and training programmes, and to recover fundraising income lost as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Lack of capacity leaves cancer treatment system 'creaking at the seams'

