Small village completes Ireland's first Covid-19 community testing trial

A small midlands village has become the first in the country to complete a Covid-19 community-testing trial with the Health Passport Ireland app.

Over a period of six weeks, 150 people participated in the rapid testing programme in the village of Lecarrow in Co Roscommon.

The system was trialed in the rural community in a bid to demonstrate how well the Health Passport Ireland system could help protect the health of the residents and their families.

Participation in the programme was voluntary, but all those who did take part were required to present for weekly tests at a drive-through facility located at the church in the village.

Results were then securely sent to participants within 15 minutes via the Health Passport app. The results were then followed by a call from the on-site doctor.

A resident receiving his test results on the Health Passport Ireland platform on his mobile. Picture: Eoin Healy/Athlone Photography

ROQU, the group behind the Health Passport Ireland app, says 1,000 tests were conducted over the six weeks.

A total of seven positive cases were detected in that period.

One of those to participate in the trial was the local priest in Lecarrow, Father Ray Milton, who spoke highly of the programme.

Fr Milton said: "The testing was not very invasive, and the rapid test result was fantastic, having the results received within the Health Passport app was very reassuring."

The testing had a good effect on people here, as it addressed their fears and anxieties about the test itself.

"The trial has given a great degree of confidence back to people and the feedback has been wonderful,” he added.

Launched in August, Health Passport Ireland pilot trials are continuing in select schools, nursing homes, hospitals, hotels, and businesses across the country.

ROQU Group CEO Robert Quirke said the Lecarrow testing trial was a "stress-test" for how the Health Passport Ireland system works in the real world.

He said: "It has shown that by combining rapid testing with technology, this is an efficient screening solution.

"The system has already detected many positive cases amongst asymptomatic people, not only in the village of Lecarrow, but with the rest of our trial partners who we are screening on a weekly basis.

"Having a positive case identified has meant that people can isolate and seek medical help at an early stage and prevent transmission," he added