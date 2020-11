A senior garda has been suspended for allegedly breaching Covid-19 public health rules.

The officer attended a media briefing on the case of JoJo Dullard in Newbridge, Co Kildare, last month while waiting for the result of a Covid-19 test.

Around 15 other people attended the event.

He was later found to have tested positive for the virus.

Gardaí say an official inquiry into the matter is ongoing.

The senior garda in question has now been suspended pending the outcome of the internal inquiry.