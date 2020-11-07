Covid-19: Five deaths 335 new cases confirmed

A further 335 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan commended the public's commitment to public health advice as cases continue to decline.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was also notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight on Friday, some 335 new cases of the virus were confirmed, meaning there has now been a total of 64,855 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Of these, 72 cases were in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 284 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There were 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said: “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.

"However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks.

"I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks.

"Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have Covid-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”