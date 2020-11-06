EPA to hear objections to Irish Cement plan next month

Objections to controversial €10m plans by Irish Cement to burn waste materials instead of fossil fuels at its manufacturing plant in Co Limerick, are to be heard before an Environmental Protection Agency-chaired oral hearing next month.

More than 4,000 objections to the proposed development, in Castlemungret, have been lodged with the EPA.

Last year thousands of people marched in opposition to the plans, including billionaire businessman JP McManus, rugby star Paul O’Connell, and television presenter Greg O’Shea.

Due to Covid-19 social distancing rules, the hearing will take place remotely, at 10am, on Wednesday, December 2, and will be open to the public.

Last year the EPA upheld a decision by An Bord Pleannala allowing Irish Cement to burn up to 90,000 tonnes of waste per annum, provided it was non-hazardous, and met over 100 strict conditions.

The agency then said it was “satisfied that the emissions from the installation, when operated in accordance with the conditions of the proposed licence, will meet all required environmental protection standards and will not endanger human health or harm the environment”.

However, the agency has since said that an oral hearing is “merited, given the scale, sensitivity, of the local environment and the importance of the proposed development both nationally and regionally”.

Irish Cement wants to replace burning fossil fuels with “alternative” fuels, including animal faeces, used tyres, sludge, and plastics.

A spokesman said that “using alternative fuels is safe and has been standard practice in cement factories throughout Europe for 30 years”.

There would be “no change in the type or quantity of emissions”, and the proposed development would “directly reduce CO2 emissions by up to 40,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent to taking over 12,000 cars off the road”.

The proposed development “directly supports 105 full-time positions in the factory”, he added.

Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said the EPA’s decision showed it was “taking into account the genuine and legitimate fears of local residents”.

Mr O’Donnell said that “on public health grounds” he holds “major concerns and reservations” about Irish Cement’s plans.

Those against the proposal said they are concerned that the waste set to be burned off in the proposed manufacturing process could be a danger to human health — a charge refuted by Irish Cement.

Fianna Fáil councillor, and former mayor of Limerick, James Collins, who lives near the cement plant, said he fears his family and neighbours will be “living under a cloud of incinerated toxic waste” if it gets the green light.

Last year Irish Cement pleaded guilty before Limerick District Court, arising out of a prosecution brought by the EPA, to breaching the terms of its industrial emissions licence at Castlemungret.

The company apologised and was fined €4,000.

The court heard a thick “glue-like” dust leaked from the plant, causing damage to nearby homes, cars, and gardens.

The company had three previous convictions for similar breaches of its industrial licence, including two in 2018, and one in 2007.