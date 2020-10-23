Eirdata urges companies to see ventilation as key to staff wellbeing

Devoting time to considering what constitutes the “best” workplace indoor air quality and ventilation is becoming increasing important in protecting people's health.

A recent survey, hosted jointly by cleanroom specialist Eirdata and industry representative group Engineers Ireland, has found that around half of respondents have not even had a discussion about air quality and ventilation in their workplace.

“Long before Covid, people have always known that awareness of the environment you work in is very important to your health,” said Bernard Yore, group CEO of Eirdata and ESS Ltd. “You only have to think back to the 1970s and how measles spread through the schools.

“We all know that air pollutants are not good for you, and awareness is currently very high around the impacts that Covid and other viruses can have upon our health. The Government has placed ventilation as a key element in how we respond to the pandemic.”

The 'DATE' messaging issued in June by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar focused on four factors: Distance (2m), Activity (hand hygiene and face masks), Time (minimising social contact) and Environment (notably air quality).

“Leo Varadkar said that a poorly ventilated environment indoors was generally seen as very dangerous for people's health,” said Mr Yore. “Over 75% of respondents believe that indoor air quality and ventilation is important or very important in their organisation.

“However, our results show nearly 50% of those surveyed have not even had a discussion around how to ensure their workplaces are safe. Again, over half of respondents (53%) rate their indoor air quality and ventilation as poor or average. This is very worrying, not just from a Covid-19 perspective, but also from an individual's wellbeing.”

Eirdata surveyed their client companies and the 24,000 members of Engineers Ireland. Some 98% of respondents agree that their productivity, concentration and general wellbeing is a factor of the air they are breathing.

Meanwhile, 96% agree that indoor air quality and ventilation has a direct effect on energy consumption and efficiency.

Eirdata specialises in cleanroom validation, commissioning and compliance, HVAC systems, indoor air quality and building wellness. Its clients incude big pharma companies, hospitals, working in science labs, operating theatres and other rigorously controlled environments.

Eirdata's view is that one really simple part of the solution to lower the concentrations of indoor air pollutants or contaminants including any viruses that may be in the air is to increase ventilation. The company suggests keeping windows open where possible to allow outdoor air to come indoors.

“Whilst increasing ventilation is not enough to protect people from Covid-19 or any other respiratory disease, it is a simple tool, when used along with other best practices – it can reduce the risk. Also monitoring indoor air quality at least twice a year and preferably continually using sensors is a quick, inexpensive part of the solution,” said Bernard Yore.

“Hot or cold? You're better being cold, it's as simple as that. We are working with clients to reverse air pressure indoors. It may be efficient for energy costs to recycle air, but it's not a great idea for people's welfare if they're breathing in air that is up to 70% recycled.

“It is very encouraging to see 93% agree that IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) sensors are useful devices to help assess whether adequate ventilation is being provided and will measure the air quality as it relates to the health and comfort of the building occupants. The sensors are small and can easily fit unobtrusively within any room/office area and remote monitoring is simple.

“We know that failing to ventilate adequately to reduce the build-up of dangerous indoor air pollutants can lead to a range of serious health issues. The latest Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Report for 2019 estimated 1,300 people are prematurely dying each year in Ireland due to poor air quality.

“Poor air quality has short-term health implications such as headaches, breathing difficulties and eye irritation and long-term effects including asthma, reduced liver function or cardiovascular disease,” he said.

“We spend so much of our day indoors, usually 90% or more, so I urge all organisations to check the ventilation in their workplaces. As experts in air quality, we know that if you look after the wellness of your building, this in turn will contribute to the good health and well-being of your team in the long-term,” Bernard Yore concluded.

Established in 2001, Eirdata provides cleanroom validation and related services to the pharmaceutical, medical devices and healthcare sectors primarily.

Eirdata is part of the ESS group and in 2013 Eirdata was acquired by ESS Ltd Engineering Support & Services (ESS) Ltd. The company has offices in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick.