Some private security firms not compliant with licenses

Private security firms and security staff are continuing to show high rates of non-compliance with the requirements of their licences, according to the regulator of the sector. New figures from the Private Security Authority show that fewer than one in five security firms inspected last year were fully compliant with regulations.

The share of fully-compliant security contractors arising out of 150 inspections last year was 19%. That is down from 25% in 2017.

At the same time, almost two-thirds of operators which were inspected were found in breach of what the Private Security Authority described as the “most serious category” of non-compliance.

The share of private security firms failing to comply with such 'category 1' regulations increased from 47% in 2017 to 64% last year.

Category 1 regulations cover such areas as screening of staff, maintaining personnel records, providing details on beneficial ownership of security firms, insurance and tax clearance.

The Private Security Authority said a targeted inspection of security firms advertising their services online last year had identified 18 potentially unlicensed operators which would be the subject of further investigation. It found compliance levels of individual security staff much higher with only 1.5% of over 1,700 individuals inspected during 2019 found to be either unlicensed or not wearing their ID badge.

Figures show security firms and 10 workers had their licences revoked last year, while two prosecutions were initiated by the authority.

One of the cases concluded last month when a Northern Ireland security firm whose staff were attacked while guarding a house near Strokestown, Co Roscommon in December 2018 following an eviction, was convicted of operating in the Republic without a licence.

GS Agencies of Portadown, Craigavon, Co Armagh, was found guilty of six breaches of the Private Security Services Act and fined €3,000 by Castlerea District Court.

Over 1,400 firms held licences issued by the Private Security Authority at the end of 2019. That is an annual increase of 3%.

A total of 32,528 individuals were licensed for private security services in 2019, including more than 13,700 who operate as door supervisors at bars and nightclubs.

Private Security Authority chairman Noel Lappin said the investigation of unlicensed security work and the inspection of existing licence holders was an important part of the authority’s work.