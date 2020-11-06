Eight further deaths, 595 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Another eight people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, health officials have confirmed.

There has now been a total of 760 Covid-19-related deaths in the North since the outbreak began.

595 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

3,261 people were tested in the space of 24 hours in the North, with a positivity rate of 18% recorded.

Department of Health officials say that there are currently 407 patients with the virus in Northern Irish hospitals - 49 of whom are in intensive care units.

To date, there have been 41,969 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the North.

4,160 new cases reported in the last seven days.