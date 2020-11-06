Eight further deaths, 595 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 760 Covid-19-related deaths in the North since the outbreak began. 
Eight further deaths, 595 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

To date, there have been 41,969 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the North. File Picture: PA

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 14:40
Steven Heaney

Another eight people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, health officials have confirmed. 

There has now been a total of 760 Covid-19-related deaths in the North since the outbreak began. 

595 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed. 

3,261 people were tested in the space of 24 hours in the North, with a positivity rate of 18% recorded.

Department of Health officials say that there are currently 407 patients with the virus in Northern Irish hospitals - 49 of whom are in intensive care units.

To date, there have been 41,969 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the North. 

4,160 new cases reported in the last seven days.

Read More

'Too early' for shared Covid-19 travel agreement in Ireland and UK, British-Irish Council told

More in this section

Every vote must be counted before Irish Government will work with US President, says Paschal Donohoe Every vote must be counted before Irish Government will work with US President, says Paschal Donohoe
Local and European elections 2009 Declan Ganley challenges level 5 restrictions which 'prevent him going to Mass'
Sinn Féin tables motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar over documents leak Sinn Féin tables motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar over documents leak
#covid-19coronavirushealthnorthern irelandhospitalsplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 2, 2020

Covid infection numbers in north west ‘plateauing’, NI health officials say

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices