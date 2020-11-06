'Too early' for shared Covid-19 travel agreement in Ireland and UK, British-Irish Council told

It is too early for shared travel restrictions across Ireland and the UK, the British-Irish Council has heard.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with leaders from devolved nations in the UK for a teleconference to discuss the ongoing crises in Covid-19 and Brexit.

The leaders were asked if an agreement on travel restrictions covering Ireland and the UK was possible, as it would go some way towards help people plan any potential travel ahead of Christmas.

Speaking after the meeting, Micheál Martin said the leaders of Ireland north and south had "a very useful and constructive discussion" on the impact of Covid-19, saying even though the cases in Ireland are dropping, the state has "some distance to go".

As Taoiseach, he has "separate and ongoing engagement with the First and Deputy First Minister in respect of the situation on the island of Ireland and the perspective on our island of dealing with the spread of the virus", he said.

Generally, across all administrations, we raised the point that we do need, at some stage, to identify the correct level of restrictions over a medium-term period that would be consistent with protecting lives and livelihoods, and keeping key sectors of the economy going

"But right now, at this current phase of the virus across Europe, and within administrations, so to speak, to varying degrees, we're all engaged in imposing significant levels of restriction on society to get the virus down."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said alignment on the island of Ireland should be prioritised as the virus moves easily from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

Likewise, First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster said that although the virus would be "with us for some considerable time", her priority is protecting the people of Northern Ireland.

"I think it's really, really important that particularly on the island that we're as aligned, as we can be," she said.

"We are at different stages in terms of the virus transmission. We did go into lockdown before anyone else but I think that we have to keep the situation under review and we must be as aligned as we possibly can be at the different stages of the virus because, as we know, the virus doesn't stop, because it moves from one jurisdiction to another, it moves very fluidly across this island.

"I think that the issue of travel is crucially important as we move forward and move out.

"We've had different approaches on this across the islands. I think that's been really unhelpful. I think it'd be much better if we can get aligned so I welcome the fact that we have committed to further conversation around the issue of problems in the future."