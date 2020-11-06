Every vote must be counted before Irish Government will work with US President, says Paschal Donohoe

Ireland will always extend an invitation to the American president no matter who is in the White House, the Finance Minister has said. Picture: Julien Behal

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 13:21
Elaine Loughlin Political Correspondent

Ireland will always extend an invitation to the American president no matter who is in the White House, the finance minister has said.

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

Victory in the state would take him over the 270 thresholds of electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

Asked about the US election, Paschal Donohoe said every vote must be counted before the Irish Government work with the next president.

However, referring to President Trump he said “words matter in politics”.

This was echoed by minister Catherine Martin who said she has found Joe Biden’s tone and language “refreshing”.

She said: “I think the most important thing is we respect democracy, and we'll see how it plays out.

“It’s been a very exciting two days. I had my own 11-year-old bounding down the stairs today to turn on CNN; he is absolutely addicted to it.

“I find it refreshing the tone that Joe Biden is striking in his speeches this week, it's something I think that has been missing on the international stage,” Ms Martin said.

