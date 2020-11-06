US Election Q&A: Which States are left to be called and when are we likely to see a result?

Depending on where you’re following the proceedings, Joe Biden is either leading Donald Trump in delegate counts by either 253 to 213, or 264 to 213 at the moment.

Some key states are still too close to call, but where do we stand now, and what needs to happen for us the see a definitive result?

Here, we try to answer the big questions.

How many states are left to count?

Five key states remain to be counted in the US Presidential Race - Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Who’s leading in those states?

Pennsylvania (20 delegates):

At the time of writing, President Trump is leading Joe Biden in Pennsylvania by a margin of just 0.3% - roughly 18,229 votes.

Yesterday, President trump’s lead was a great deal higher (at one point over 250,000).

However, it shrank considerably overnight as more and more mail-in ballots were counted.

According to CNN, 163,501 uncounted absentee ballots remain to be counted here.

So far, mail-in ballots have come from mostly Democratic voters, and have therefore heavily favoured Joe Biden. With many of the remaining votes due to come from the city of Philadelphia, Joe Biden's camp are expecting a further boost here.

Indeed, if current trends hold, Mr Biden would overtake Mr Trump.

Were Joe Biden to win this state, he would surpass the 270 delegates required to win the Presidency, regardless of how Mr Trump does elsewhere.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are currently leading in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Georgia (16 electoral votes):

Joe Biden has just overtaken Donald Trump in the State of Georgia - a traditional republican stronghold.

At the time of writing, processing of over 1,600 votes has just propelled Mr Biden into a 917-vote lead.

As with Pennsylvania, Georgia had yesterday shown a considerable lead for Mr Trump. However, as mail-in votes and absentee ballots came in from urban areas his lead was completely eroded.

An estimated 99% of votes have been counted in Georgia and a result is expected later tonight (US time).

Read More Trump continues to claim he is being cheated as Biden calls for calm

Arizona (11 electoral votes):

Another key state.

Some publications, including Fox News and the Associated Press have already called this state for former Vice President Biden.

At the time of Writing, Mr Biden is ahead by 47,052 votes (1.6%), with 90% of votes reported.

Mr Biden had held a larger lead, but absentee votes in this state have leaned more towards Mr Trump.

However, most forecasters, even those who have not called this for Mr Biden, are saying Mr Trump will struggle to make up ground here.

Vote leads as of 5:30 a.m. ET Friday:



• Georgia (99% in): Biden +917



• Nevada (89%): Biden +11,438



• Pennsylvania (94%): Trump +18,229



• Arizona (90%): Biden +47,052 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

Nevada (6 electoral votes):

Another close race.

Currently, Mr Biden leads by roughly 11,000 votes, with 89% of votes reported.

The majority of votes remaining to be counted here are mail-in ballots from more densely-populated urban areas, such as Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, and Washoe County, where Reno is located.

This would give Mr Biden the advantage here.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes):

President Trump is leading in North Carolina.

At present, Mr Trump is ahead by more than 78,000 votes, with 95% of votes reported. Most publications expect North Carolina to go to Mr Trump.

Who has more paths to win?

At this point, Joe Biden.

If Mr Biden wins Pennsylvania, he will become the next US President, no matter what the results are anywhere else.

If Mr Biden picks up Arizona, as he is expected to, a win any other state (Nevada, Georgia or Pennsylvania) would also put him over the line.

Mr Trump would need wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina to be re-elected.

When are we likely to see a result?

The question on everyone’s mind.

In truth, there a lot of factors that could decide this, so it could take days, weeks, or even months for a conclusive result.

In past elections, major American news outlets have 'called' a state for one candidate when, through their own tallying, they suppose that that candidate's lead is insurmountable in that state.

When a candidate reaches the 270 delegate total, the overall race would then be 'called'.

These decisions are not based on the final vote count but are almost invariably accurate.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the record numbers of early, absentee, and mail-in votes, there is a lot of uncertainty and delay in several states, and thus, there hasn't been any decisive 'calls' made yet.

Most of the states mentioned above allow mail-in votes to be counted until tonight, provided they are post-marked before election day.

With 99% of votes said to have been counted, the soonest result expected is in Georgia, which is in a statistical dead-heat right now.

If Mr Biden won here, he would be just one delegate shy of victory by some publications' tallying (Reuters, CNN for example), and he would be declared the overall winner by others (Associated Press, Fox).

It is not yet known when exactly the Georgia result will be announced, though this could soon change.

The 'official' result

The 'official' result declaration is another matter.

Mr Trump's campaign has already filed numerous lawsuits in several states for alleged breaches of electoral law.

His repeated claims of fraud and vote-rigging have been debunked, but he has threatened to take the matter to the US Supreme Court.

The Trump campaign has already sued to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan, but judges in Georgia and Michigan, which has already been called for Joe Biden, quickly dismissed the lawsuits. Other states are likely to do the same.

Trump’s campaign has also requested a recount in Wisconsin, which was called for Joe Biden.

There is no indication that any of President Trump's claims are true, or that they will have any bearing on the election result. They may however slow things down somewhat.

In short, we have some way to go for a decisive result.