Cockroaches found in direct provision centre

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman has said he will meet with NGOS and direct provision residents in the coming weeks.

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 21:52
Aine Kenny

The Department of Children has confirmed that cockroaches were found in a direct provision centre in Monaghan after residents took to social media to complain about the living conditions there.

Many members of the public also took to emailing TDs from Monaghan about the issue, in a bid to raise awareness.

Residents also claimed there was mould and mice found in some rooms, and there were further claims that some esidents were suffering from skin complaints. 

However, these complaints were not addressed by the department.

In a statement, the department said: "The Department can confirm the presence of cockroaches in one building in St Patrick’s Centre, Monaghan. 

"Exterminators were immediately hired and the department has been informed that the issue has since been resolved."

Residents in St Patrick's Centre claimed they were suffering from skin complaints. Pic: Say No to Direct Provision in Ireland.
Residents in St Patrick's Centre claimed they were suffering from skin complaints. Pic: Say No to Direct Provision in Ireland.

The Department also confirmed that the centre was inspected by International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) staff in September 2020. 

"Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, will review the report and engage with IPAS about its findings and any recommendations. That inspection report will be published shortly."

There were also complaints relating to St Patrick's Centre made by residents on social media in May, in relation to alleged problems with food and access to medical care.

The Irish Examiner asked the department for any inspection reports in relation to these complaints and was told the query had been passed on to the relevant officials.

The department said the minister is committed to improving standards in international protection accommodation as the Government works to end direct provision. 

"As part of this, independent inspections of Direct Provision accommodation will begin in January 2021," the statement read. 

These inspections will be carried out by Hiqa.

The statement also said that as part of the process to draft the Government’s White Paper on ending direct provision, the minister will be meeting with NGOs and residents in direct provision in the coming weeks.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth took over responsibility for direct provision in October. 

Previously the centres were under the remit of the Department of Justice.

