Talks between IMO and health chiefs break down over consultants' contracts

Talks between the Irish Medical Organisation and health chiefs about the introduction of consultants' contracts for public health doctors have broken down.

The IMO did not attend scheduled preliminary talks because there is now a belief there is “no possibility of progress” on the issue, according to one source.

This is believed to stem from a proposal by the government to stagger the introduction of the new contracts, so a small number of the 60 or so specialists would get them.

Industrial action

The IMO has brought forward the date of a ballot for industrial action on the issue.

The ballot on pay and recognition was due to take place after November 30 if no agreement could be reached with health bosses.

But due to growing anger among the specialists about the pace at which negotiations over the contracts are going, they have decided to bring their ballot forward to November 16.

Whatever industrial action they decide could start as early as three weeks after that date.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has previously said he is “committed to the establishment of a consultant-led public health model”.

And they insisted: “The department and the HSE are finalising a proposal on consultants' posts, which they will submit to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in mid-November.”

According to one public health doctor, plans will be made after the ballot on what industrial action will be taken “if the issue still isn't resolved”.

They said: “The Department of Health suggested a phased introduction of consultant posts but we are not keen on that kind of approach. If we decide to take strike action, we have to give the HSE three weeks notice.”

In a letter to members, the IMO said recently it is “beyond frustrating” that the Department of Health has still not put any formal proposals to the IMO on the contracts.

And just last week, the entire 6,000-strong IMO membership agreed to back a decision by public health doctors to ballot on industrial action.