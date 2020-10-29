IMO membership to be balloted on industrial action for public health doctors

The entire 6,000-strong membership of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) is to be balloted on whether or not public health doctors should take industrial action.

The decision was taken at its virtual AGM and after “deeply disappointing” talks between health chiefs about consultancy contracts and status and the IMO ended acrimony.

They met health chiefs today for a “preliminary meeting” about the contracts - which public health doctors have been asking for 18 years - and “substantive negotiations” are supposed to begin Wednesday, November 4.

“This Government praises public health doctors out of one side of their mouths while dismissing their just demand for consultant contract out of the other,” the IMO said.

The Covid 19 pandemic has highlighted the vital role which our Public Health colleagues play in our health service.

Their demand for a consultant contract is just and urgent and all doctors support them in their campaign to secure it.”.

The President of the IMO, Dr. Padraig McGarry told the AGM that while only 60 public health doctors were involved in this issue, the entire 6,000 strong membership of the organisation supported their campaign;

A spokesperson said: “The AGM of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) voted tonight to support the move by Public Health specialists to ballot to allow industrial action up to and including strike action if the long promised grade of consultant is not awarded to 60 public health specialists.

“Public health doctors have previously warned they will ballot members on the issue if no progress is made. Ireland is an outlier in that it does not employ these doctors as consultants despite the fact that they are trained to and work at consultant level and are on the Medical Council register as specialists like all other consultant colleagues.

“In the midst of a global pandemic the Government is disrespecting our public health leaders and discouraging the next generation from working here even while other countries are trying to recruit them.

