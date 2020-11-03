I had none of the classic Covid symptoms, says Stormont minister

An Ulster Unionist MLA who tested positive for Covid-19 said he had none of the three classic symptoms of the virus.

John Stewart, 37, returned to Stormont for the first time this week after self-isolating.

“I was getting really bad headaches to the point where I nearly passed out. I was investigating that further because I was so worried it was something more sinister,” he told the PA news agency.

“At that stage I also had fatigue, I felt dizzy. I’m usually quite spritely and fit, but I couldn’t read, couldn’t focus on anything, and the headaches were getting worse to the point where I couldn’t open my eyes, it was getting unbearable. I’d walk up the stairs and have to sit down, it just wasn’t me.

“I’ve never really suffered from headaches, never had migraines, it felt like someone was sticking a knife in my head.”

Mr Stewart tested positive for Covid-19 on October 21 and was instructed to self-isolate for 10 days.

He said the worst of the symptoms lasted around seven days, and he still does not “really feel like myself”.

“I walked up the stairs to my office on the third floor and had to sit down for 10 minutes,” he said.

The week Mr Stewart tested positive, several MLAs received notifications on the Stop Covid NI app, including Health Minister Robin Swann and DUP MLA Pam Cameron.

John Stewart with Robin Swann (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Stewart said he had worn a face covering constantly and stayed distanced from people, particularly with being in the public eye.

He said he is still unclear how he contracted the virus.

“There are so many ways you can potentially pick it up as well as proximity to people,” he said.

“It can be that you just let your guard down for a minute, like handling a petrol pump and it’s on the handle, and you forget to wash your hands, or you touch a door.

“I certainly didn’t get a ping on the app or be contacted by track and trace. There are so many people who are asymptomatic. It is so easy to contract.

“When you’re in the chamber everyone is separated. A lot of the people who got a message to self-isolate, I don’t remember being anywhere near them at any stage, never mind for 15 minutes. I think there are probably more people who are out there who have it.”

He urged the public to “keep their guard up” to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“I would say I am reasonably young, reasonably fit and I certainly felt it. I think if you were in the vulnerable category it would be really debilitating,” he said.

“I would advise people to keep their guard up, look out for each other and take all the precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing.”

Mr Stewart received a flurry of messages from well wishers after confirming he had tested positive, which he said was nice but admitted it left him feeling “a bit scundered”.

The East Antrim representative is believed to be the second MLA to contract the virus after SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan in September.