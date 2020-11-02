CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan reveals her cancer has returned

Brave campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed that her cancer is back, prompting a flood of well-wishes.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Ms Phelan said her cancer is growing back slowly and in addition to growth in three tumours, she has developed a new 3mm tumour in one of her lungs.

“I knew this day would come, and that Pembro would stop keeping all of my tumours at bay," she said.

"But I am so very glad that I fought for Pembro.

"It has given me almost three years of a quality of life I could never have hoped for on chemotherapy.”

So, I have been holding off on sharing news that my cancer is growing back (slowly, thankfully)



I needed the time to absorb this news and for my family & friends to absorb it too ❤



In addition to growth in three tumours, I have developed a new (tiny - 3mm) tumour in my lung. — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) November 2, 2020

She said she is actively researching options and that apart from bouts of extreme tiredness at times, she said she is very lucky to report no other symptoms at the moment.

She also vowed to continue to campaign for a tribunal that meets the needs of the women and families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after receiving an incorrect smear test result that failed to detect any abnormalities.

In 2018, the Health Service Executive confirmed that just over 206 women here went on to develop cervical cancer after receiving an incorrect smear test result from CervicalCheck.

Ms Phelan said the cancer, which affects primarily young women with families, can not be cured and pointed out that the State admitted failing these women when it issued a State apology last year.

“They undertook to provide an alternative to the High Court for women and families affected to right the wrongs that have been visited on them through the failings of CervicalCheck,” she said.

“The State, through Minister Stephen Donnelly must do the right thing by these women and families.” “Listen to our concerns and address the needs of the women and families with grace and compassion.

“Honour those who have already passed away including Ruth, Emma, Orla, Julie and stop the cycle of protecting the State or you will fail these women a second time.”