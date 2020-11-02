Student nurses on Covid frontline still fighting for pay

Student nurses who are on the front line of the fight against Covid-19 are still not being paid, but they are hopeful the minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will listen to their pleas.

The Department of Health is engaging with trade unions on revising the existing student nurse and midwife allowances for clinical placements, and they say the process should be completed "in the coming days."

Officials are also looking at re-opening the student nurse temporary HCA initiative from last March, which has yet to be reinstated.

“DISHEARTENED” nursing and midwifery students speak out.



The INMO are calling for fair allowances and pay for nursing and midwifery students. It’s time for fair pay and recognition! pic.twitter.com/J6sQagfIC3 — Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) October 23, 2020

Student nurses and midwives in years one to three of their studies undertake clinical practice placements. Most are unpaid but some receive a weekly allowance of €50.79.

Those in final year take on an internship, which is paid, but at a lower rate than health care assistants and fully qualified nurses.

The first to third year placements were suspended during the first wave of the pandemic, and the HSE offered these students jobs as health care assistants (HCAs).

Final year nurses on internships were also paid the HCA rate.

However, this year's first to third year students are expected to complete their placements unpaid.

Usually, these students would work part time as HCAs at the weekends in order to make ends meet. Now, due to Covid-19, this is being discouraged.

Meadhbh Flynn, a final year student nurse from Dublin, said the HCA scheme should be reinstated.

"People don't realise we pay full fees (€3000 per year) as well as working for free," she said.

Meadhbh added that other nurses are paying for accommodation on top of this.

"I am in final year so I don't have any unpaid placement this year. We go on an internship, we essentially have the same workload as a nurse, obviously we don't have all the skills there yet, we won't be doing stuff with IVs.

"But we have a full patient workload. Normally you would get a little over €14,000 for 36 weeks of intern placement."

In March, final-year student nurses were paid at the HCA rate, €15.33 per hour, more than a final year student nurse's pay.

Meadhbh added that due to Covid, students are discouraged from or are afraid to work as HCAs elsewhere at the weekends, leaving them struggling to make ends meet.

"This is why placements themselves need to be paid," she said.

Another student nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it is about respect.

"It's about more than the pay; we don't want to come across as money-hungry college students," she said.

"Student nurses are treated really well in college, and the education and training we get is second to none."

However the pay issue, as well as pressure due to understaffing, is forcing many student nurses to emigrate.

What nursing and midwifery students have:



📄 Bills to pay

🏥 Work

🦠 Risk of COVID infection



What they don't have:

💶 Pay or proper allowances



Time for change! pic.twitter.com/LQSBRnie7L — Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) October 21, 2020

"Many feel they won't get the same respect, pay and conditions that they could get abroad."

She added that many student nurses and recently qualified nurses can earn more working as agency staff in the private sector.

The trainee nurse adds that this issue should concern the public, as these students are the future of the healthcare system.

In a statement, the HSE said: "There is nothing precluding the students from applying for any other post they are eligible for in the HSE including part time work, given their undergraduate commitments.

"As a consequence specifically to Covid-19, we do not support the movement of healthcare workers through a number of clinical sites due to risk of infection, however that being said there may indeed be opportunities at the site where the student is currently on placement."