Not enough buses for dedicated service for healthcare workers - NTA

The National Transport Authority (NTA) says there are not enough buses to provide a dedicated service for healthcare workers.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has called for such a service to be introduced in Dublin, due to a capacity limit of 25%.

The 25% capacity limit was introduced when the country was moved to Level 5 restrictions.

People are being urged to only use public transport for essential services with schools returning from the mid-term break today.

The NBRU said that “routes that serve up to nine Hospitals across Dublin are still experiencing capacity difficulties, with vital frontline HSE staff being unable to access their bus to work.”

They said they have written to the NTA and Dublin Bus calling for consideration of a dedicated service for healthcare staff.

The NBRU added: “Leaving the decision of who does, or does not access a bus to the driver, is causing much angst; the reality being that bus drivers in general, do not like leaving passengers behind, thereby having the effect of a considerable amount of buses being way beyond the 25% capacity recommended by public health experts.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, said that the buses “just aren’t there” to provide a dedicated healthcare staff service.

She said: “We just want to let customers know that we’re coming under pressure, for them to consider their journeys and just be aware that if they have to use public transport, their journey may be a little bit longer.

“We have every public transport and every bus out that we can make available, so I’m not sure how we would be in a position to make those buses available because they just aren’t there.”