Frightful weather due this weekend for Halloween

Strong to gale force winds are expected with severe gusts possible.
Ghastly weather is expected. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 17:32
Ciarán Sunderland

No treats in store this weekend as Irish weather pulls its old tricks with heavy wind and rain expected across the country for the next three days. 

This morning Met Éireann issued a status yellow weather warning for the entire country across the Halloween weekend.  

Howling Halloween is caused by three separate low pressure systems passing across the country.  

This series of strong Atlantic weather systems will lead to spells of heavy rain with surface and river flooding possible as a result. 

High seas are predicted with the risk of some coastal flooding due to onshore winds, high tides, and low air pressure. 

Friday is expected to be settled mostly but the weather warning comes into effect at 9pm on Friday evening as the first weather system arrives. 

The next low pressure system arrives on Saturday night into Sunday and the unsettled weather continues then into the following evening. 

The weather warning for the ghoulish weather ends on Monday at 6pm. 

