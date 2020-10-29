McDonald accepts resignation of Sinn Féin senator who failed to return money paid in error

A Sinn Féin senator and two others have resigned from the party after failing to return money paid to them in error.

It emerged this week that three party offices incorrectly received money under the Northern Ireland Executive's Small Business Grant scheme.

Under the scheme, launched in March, a £10,000 payment was automatically sent to any firm in receipt of small business rates relief.

MP and MLA constituency offices are ineligible for the Small Business Grant Scheme.

'A most serious situation'

President Mary Lou McDonald released a statement on Thursday which said: 'On Monday and Tuesday, the Sinn Féin leadership established that three party offices incorrectly received lodgements of £10,000 under the Small Business Grant scheme established by the Department of Economy in March 2020.

"Last night I accepted the resignations of the three individuals responsible for these accounts and for not returning the money - Senator Elisha McCallion, the Chair of Upper Bann Comhairle Ceantair, and a party official in West Tyrone.

"The failure to immediately return grants erroneously paid into Sinn Féin accounts is a most serious situation. As party leader I wish to acknowledge and apologise for these failures.'

“The payments were not applied for and were automatically received as part of the round of grant payments in late March/early April from the Land and Property Service.

“Payments were paid into constituency accounts in West Tyrone and Lurgan, and into Elisha McCallion’s account in respect of her former Westminster office.

“In each case the grant money has been returned in full, with repayments made on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

“These monies should have been returned immediately as no political offices qualified for this grant. The fact that this did not happen is unacceptable.

“The party has established in each case where responsibility lay for the administration of the accounts in question and for the reimbursement of these monies.

'Full responsibility'

“The Sinn Féin Ard Chomhairle met last night and censured all those involved.

“Last night I accepted the resignation of Senator Elisha McCallion. She accepts full responsibility for the failure to return the grant immediately.

“The party also accepted the resignation of the party official in West Tyrone who had responsibility for the administration of the account and failed to promptly return the grant money despite being requested to do so by Maolíosa McHugh MLA.

“The Cathaoirleach (Chairperson) of the Upper Bann Comhairle Ceantair (Constituency Organisation) has also tendered his resignation in recognition of their failure to return the grant payment in a timely fashion.

“The Small Business Grant scheme was established to support struggling businesses in times of extraordinary hardship.

“As party leader I wish to acknowledge and apologise for these failures.”

Mr McHugh said on the BBC yesterday that he had contacted party officials to make arrangements to pay the money back “quite a while ago”, adding that he received confirmation earlier this week that it had been repaid.

Staff in Sinn Féin say they are in shock at the development, with one source telling the Examiner: "I don't know what they were thinking."

Sources in Ms McCallion's Comhairle Ceantair in Derry city say they knew nothing about her departure until contacted by the Irish Examiner, and had not been contacted by the party headquarters.