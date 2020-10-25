Covid-19: No further deaths, 1,025 new cases confirmed in Ireland

No new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported to Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) officials in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths that have occurred in Ireland since the outbreak began remains at 1,882.

The HSPC also says that, as of midnight last night, it has been notified of 1,025 new confirmed cases of the virus here.

There has now been a total of 57,128 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

Of the cases notified today:

508 are men;

506 are women;

71% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 31 years old;

255 cases are located in Dublin;

147 are in Cork;

77 are in Galway;

54 are in Kildare;

53 are in Donegal;

and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 patients with Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 38 of whom were in intensive care units.

There have been 16 additional hospitalisations recorded in the past 24 hours.

307 people per hundred thousand have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last fortnight.

Speaking at this evening's health briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to continue to restrict their movements, and to self-isolate, if necessary.

He said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days.

"If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days.

"Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live,” he added.

Health officials also noted that the validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of two previously confirmed cases.

The updated figure of 57,128 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.