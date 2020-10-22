Bus drivers report 'mayhem' as Level 5 capacity limits lead to passenger delays

Public transport capacity limits for Level 5 are adding to the public's difficulties in travelling today on the first day of the new lockdown.

Set at 25%, capacity limits have been introduced to reduce the number of people using public transport in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 and allow those providing essential services to get to work.

Passengers are reporting long delays with up to 30 people waiting at bus stops as drivers cannot let them board.

In Dublin, school students have also reported difficulties in traveling to school.

Hi @dublinbusnews Number 40 bus passed my son this morning at stop 2644 it was obviously full, Whats your policy on leaving children at the side of the road and to wait up to 15 mins to see can they get the next one?? — Steven 🕴 (@steviegun72) October 22, 2020

Speaking about the delays and the impact of new Level 5 restrictions on public transport, General Secretary of the National Bus & Rail Union (NBRU), Dermot O’Leary said:

“Our members and frontline colleagues have, this morning, experienced difficulties in trying to accommodate passengers on services across a number of bus routes as the new Government 25% capacity rules come in effect.

"There has already been several pinch points and locations where passengers have tried to gain access in large numbers to Dublin Bus services.

Some drivers are describing it as 'mayhem’, as excessive numbers of commuters try to board buses across a range of routes.

"Some Bus Éireann services have also experienced capacity constraints where demand has outstripped the Level 5 reduced capacity."

Mr O'Leary identified the difference in passenger demand for this second lockdown as a major factor in the delays as more people are moving around compared to earlier this year in March.

"The issue is the capacity on public transport for the last lockdown, the capacity for public transport was 25% and we were able to manage it on the basis that weren't so many people moving around.

"Schools weren't open, construction sites weren't open, manufacturing wasn't open, most retail wasn't open, all the foregoing are now open at different levels.

"The previous regime won't fit into this current scenario and there isn't the capacity for the times that people want to travel," he said. "The problem here is when people need to travel as opposed to when the schedule allows for capacity to operate at 25%."

Mr O'Leary has suggested staggering opening and closing times for various sectors to allow for greater flexibility in public transport. Mr O'Leary also questioned how capacity restrictions were to be policed.

"Suffice to say, it is not the job of a bus driver to police Public Health Guidelines," said Mr O'Leary.

Traffic problems have plagued Cork this morning as the first day of Level 5 restrictions came into place.

Severe delays have been reported on the N25 while motorists leaving Cobh have experienced delays longer than or hour.

Garda checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht are attempting to reduce the amount of travel the public is taking to essential journeys only.