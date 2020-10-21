CervicalCheck patients to be granted review

Those diagnosed with cancer after receiving a negative test will have option for case review under new HSE guidelines
CervicalCheck patients to be granted review

The late CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 16:45
Cianan Brennan

CervicalCheck patients diagnosed with cancer after receiving a negative result from their screening will, from now on, be granted the option for a review of their case under new HSE guidelines.

The executive today published its reviews into incidences of interval cancer — that is, illness diagnosed after one negative test and before a subsequent one — amid a new programme of recommendations for the auditing of such cases.

All instances of interval cancer in all three cancer screening programmes — cervical, bowel, and breast — will be reviewed, regardless of whether or not a patient chooses the option.

Should they not wish to proceed, the process will be anonymised, the briefing heard.

It also emerged that the executive is hopeful of relaunching BreastCheck, which along with other services had been stood down due to the Covid-19 pandemic before the end of October.

Fiona Murphy, CEO of National Screening Services, said that CervicalCheck and BowelScreen have broadly caught up with their Covid-19 backlog, having relaunched in July and August respectively.

CervicalCheck hit the headlines in 2018 after it emerged that several women had received incorrect negative diagnoses for the illness and had never been told of that fact. 

Professor Susan O’Reilly, who led the review of that screening programme, said that anonymised reviews may need to be underpinned with legislation.

The briefing heard that in 40% of cases of interval breast cancer those diagnosed do not wish to have their case reviewed.

Out of 17 international screening programmes, meanwhile, just three of those disclose the findings of reviews to patients as standard, with a reluctance to upset patients and an adherence to strict timelines among the most frequent reasons given for that fact.

Some 260 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in Ireland, just under half of whom will be aged under 45.

Read More

Covid-19: Getting patients to text close contacts will allow system to 'reset', says HSE

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 15th October 'We are facing a big challenge': CMO warns as three deaths and 1,167 cases confirmed
Des Bishop apologises to Traveller community for 'negative' comments  Des Bishop apologises to Traveller community for 'negative' comments 
Covid Tracker app close contact alerts were delayed on some iPhones Covid Tracker app close contact alerts were delayed on some iPhones

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices