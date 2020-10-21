Covid-19: Positive cases asked to notify their own close contacts

GPs have been asked to help assess people presenting as close contacts of individuals who contracted Covid-19.

It comes amid a significant increase in calls from close contacts of positive cases in recent days which, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) says, is putting "extreme pressure" on public health professionals and on the contact tracing system.

In a letter to GPs, IMO chair Dr Denis McCauley said public health teams have been so inundated with calls that health professionals are struggling to "respond quickly" to close contacts.

The letter said the issue is “a short term” one which IMO hopes will be resolved “within the next week or 10 days.”

In the interim, the IMO has asked GPs to assist in the testing referral process for patients self-identifying as close contacts.

The IMO said the move is "necessary at this time, given the surge across all communities”.

Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, described the contact tracing issue as 'disappointing' but said asking patients to call their own contacts was the right thing to do given the circumstances.

Prefacing the details of their recommendation, the IMO stresses that "under no circumstances are GPs being asked to undertake any contact tracing or to identify patients who fall into this category."

It is absolutely recognised that public health are experts in contact tracing and there is no role for GPs in that process.

GPs are asked to assist in cases where a patient proactively contacts a practice and has not yet been contacted by public health, despite having been advised they are a close contact, and in cases where patients have been directed to contact their GP by the HSE.

The letter states that, for these patients, whether they are symptomatic or not the GP should:

Refer for a test and give advice on the need to self-isolate for 14 days;

When the test result comes through, contact the patient and follow public health advice regarding isolation, depending on whether the test is positive or negative.

The letter states there is "no requirement to undertake contact tracing that remains within the remit of public health and patient can be advised accordingly."

The news comes amid reports that the HSE could not successfully contact close contacts of positive cases this past weekend, because the contact tracing system was beset by calls.

The Irish Times reports that HSE contact tracers faced an enormous number of confirmed cases from Friday to Sunday of last week, creating a large backlog.

The HSE says that it plans to send a text message today to between 2,000 and 2,500 people already informed of their own positive test result, asking them to inform their own close contacts of their result, and asking them to present for a Covid-19 test.

However, some categories of close-contacts will be prioritised by the HSE, namely vulnerable people over the age of 70, and schoolchildren.

The HSE has described this as a “once-off temporary measure”.