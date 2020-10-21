Pyjamas, tights, and fake nails — shoppers pick up last-minute bits before shops close

Under Covid-19 restrictions, shops will close this evening for six weeks
Pyjamas, tights, and fake nails — shoppers pick up last-minute bits before shops close

Shoppers made their way from shop to shop ahead of the shops closing. Picture: Damian Coleman

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 15:33
Liz Dunphy

The sun shone down on happy shoppers as they queued patiently outside shops and hauled loaded bags home before the city shuts down under Level 5 restrictions tonight.

In Cork city, shoppers flocked to Penneys and other high street brands, and in Dublin, long queues could be spotted on Henry Street and Grafton Street as shoppers picked up last minute essentials and, in many cases, early Christmas presents.

Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street was unrecognisable from the Armageddon-like scenes witnessed there yesterday when torrents of dirty water gushed onto the street and closed businesses.

Sarah Kenny and Ciara Lucey emerged from Penneys onto the Oliver Plunkett street after stocking up on "comfies" for lockdown and Christmas stocking fillers.

"I thought it would be worse in there with lockdown," Sarah said. "But it's very well organised in there and any queues move fast.

"Seeing the difference in Cork today is incredible. Yesterday was so bleak. The streets were flooded and no one was around. But today there's a real buzz again."

Shoppers pictured this afternoon on Dublin's Henry Street. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Shoppers pictured this afternoon on Dublin's Henry Street. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Alannah Colvert popped in to buy tights and said Penneys was the busiest she had ever seen it.

"Most people seemed to be stocking up on essentials. I did see a lot of secondary school girls stocking up on lashes and nails though, I'm not sure where they'll wear them!"

Kathleen Staunton had come from Cobh for the last day of shopping with her son Evan.

"We just bought our Christmas pyjamas in Penneys," she said.

"We're trying to get our Christmas shopping done now just in case the shops don't reopen on time or in case the deliveries can't get in."

More in this section

Newbridge Direct Provision Centre Report recommends Direct Provision system end by 2023
Ulster powersharing DUP minister denies linking spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to religion
Coronavirus - Tue Jul 7, 2020 Covid-19: Taoiseach unaware contact tracing was now a 'bonkers DIY job'
place: cork

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices