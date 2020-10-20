Covid-19: 13 deaths and 1,269 cases as country heads for level 5

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 13 additional Covid-related deaths.

The deaths reported today all occurred in "recent days".

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,865.

The HPSC has been notified of 1,269 new cases of Covid-19.

This brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 52,256 following the denotification of six confirmed cases.

Of the cases announced today, 221 are in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork and 80 in Cavan. The remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm this afternoon, 312 Covid-19 patients are in hospital meaning there has been 13 new hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of those patients in hospital, 34 are in ICU.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 now stands at 279.3.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says moving the country to level 5 can reverse the current trends.

He said there has been a substantial burden of infection increasing in the population, substantial changes in the hospitalisation rate and a significant number of deaths notified today.

"This all tells us that the burden of this infection and the impact its having is increasing.

"The Government has made a series of very significant decisions in recent days and it now is over to each one of us as individuals in society to do everything that we individually can."

WATCH: Dept of Health briefing on Covid-19 pandemic following confirmation of 13 further deaths and 1,269 new cases of the virus | https://t.co/rlEaejPUGk https://t.co/hdhNNEbDQr — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 20, 2020