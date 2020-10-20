Border makes zero-Covid approach 'not credible', says Taoiseach

Taking a zero-Covid approach is "not credible" as it would be impossible to seal the border, the Taoiseach has said.

As the country prepares to enter level five, Micheál Martin has warned that we are likely to enter and exit different levels of restrictions until a vaccine is found.

Mr Martin said the Government is not adopting any plan to eliminate the virus and also ruled out a 'herd immunity' approach, saying instead that the plan is to go with a suppression strategy.

"Our geographical location, in my view, makes zero-Covid not credible and very difficult to implement," he said.

"We are not in a position to seal the border, nor would we want to.

"We have historically a very close relationship with Great Britain, families travel to and from, surely the deputy does not propose to seal that border," Mr Martin said in response to questions from Solidarity-PBP TD Paul Murphy.

"We are part of the EU and an outward economy and society," Mr Martin told the Dáil.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Taoiseach to take a stronger approach to the banks after claiming that the ministers for finance and public expenditure, and the Tánaiste, "waltzed into a meeting with bankers" last month, but no extension to mortgage breaks was given after this.

"That was three weeks ago and now we are facing level five restrictions and 200,000 people will find themselves out of work," she told the Dáil.

"Those already out of work are reporting to us, to the Money Advice & Budgeting Service, and to other authorities that the banks are not facilitating them and not offering them alternative payment methods."

Responding, Mr Martin said finance minister Paschal Donohoe "will be engaging with the banks" on the issue.

"Our entire approach has been to alleviate as much distress as possible, increasing and bringing in new tiers for the pandemic unemployment payment and the employment wage subsidy scheme and the introduction in the budget of the new Covid restrictions subsidy scheme for companies that will be closed for longer periods as a result of this pandemic," he said.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly pointed to the fact that there are now 200 fewer permanent nurses working in the HSE when compared to last December.

"How in the name of God did that happen?" he asked the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin said there is "no shortage of resources being given to the HSE" to expand resources, and he said that recruitment will continue.

Speaking outside the Dáil, Mr Kelly said the plan for restrictions needs to offer people hope that they could have as normal a Christmas as possible.

“For the next six weeks, there must be some level of measurability in relation to what we, as a country, need to achieve to get back down to level three," he said. "Such a target will give people hope.

“If we can do that, so giving people a certain trigger point that we know will get us to a loosening of restrictions, it will build social solidarity that together we can have some form of Christmas — even if that means just being able to travel home to see close family and friends."