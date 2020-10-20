Teaching union claims schools may not reopen after mid-term

Teaching unions have blasted the Government's approach testing and tracing as "shambolic", claiming time is running out to ensure schools are safe. 

The general secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO), John Boyle has said he does not expect schools to re-open after the mid-term break under current circumstances, and warned the Government now has eight to nine days to ensure that schools are safe.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Mr Boyle said school principals had been left for up to two weeks without contact tracing being completed when there were cases in their schools.

Mr Boyle said he did not think children would be returning to school after the Halloween mid term break. 

He asked if parents would be prepared to put their children on school buses or if pregnant teachers would be prepared to return to school.

“The Government now has eight to nine days to convince me that their shambolic approach to tracing is going to improve," Mr Boyle said.

The teachers unions will be meeting with NPHET today, he said, and they are prepared to work with public health officials to ensure schools were safe, but he had concerns about the data to date and exactly how many children and teachers had contracted the virus.

Kieran Christie of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said there was a lot of anecdotal evidence of long delays in contact tracing after cases were identified in schools.

The laxity about contact tracing in schools was a cause of great concern, he said. 

The union will be balloting its members as the union needs to be in a position to “react with agility” if they need to take action.

“We want schools to open, but we want them to open safely.” 

Mr Christie said he needed to be convinced, but that the evidence was sparse. 

“What we are seeing on the ground is different from the pronouncements.”

