Naval Service detains French fishing vessel

The naval service said that its vessel, LÉ William Butler Yeats, has detained a French-registered fishing vessel approximately 45 nautical miles south-west of Mizen Head.

The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations, the naval service said. The vessel was escorted to Castletownbere, where it was handed over to gardaí.

It is the 12th vessel detained by the naval service in 2020, the Defence Forces said.

LÉ William Butler Yeats was commissioned into the naval fleet in October 2016.

Since then, it has been constantly engaged in maritime security and defence patrolling of the Irish coast.

It was deployed to the Mediterranean from July to October 2017, rescuing 704 people.