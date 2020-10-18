1,283 new Covid-19 cases and three new deaths

There have been 1,283 new cases of Covid-19 and three new Covid-related deaths reported today.

This is the highest number of cases ever reported in a single day.

651 of the new cases are women and 628 are men.

408 cases were recorded in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

68 percent of the new cases are under 45 years of age.

The median age of the new cases is 31 years old.

As of 2pm today, 277 patients are hospitalised due to Covid-19, of which 33 are in ICU.

There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, as well as 1,852 Covid related deaths.