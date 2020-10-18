Status yellow rainfall warning issued for entire country

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for the entire country by Met Éireann.

The forecaster said persistent and sometimes heavy bands of rain will cross Ireland from Sunday night through to Tuesday evening.

The warning will be in place from midnight tonight and will continue until Tuesday at 7pm.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning issued for Ireland.

Valid from 00:01 Mon, 19-Oct-2020 until 19:00 Tue, 20-Oct-2020https://t.co/KLL68Nn8FQ pic.twitter.com/ZTBwW6L9Cl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2020

Met Éireann said there is a risk of localised flooding in places with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where rainwater accumulations are expected to be highest although some areas will remain below warning levels.

There is also a risk of coastal flooding as high winds combine with unusually high tides.

The forecaster expects conditions to turn unsettled by this evening which will develop into very wet and sometimes windy weather on Monday and Tuesday.

For tomorrow, Monday, Met Éireann said: "Persistent and locally heavy rainfall, coupled with high soil saturation levels, brings a risk of river and surface flooding.

Unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Today, the weather is set to remain mostly dry according to the forecaster with some sunny spells and isolated east coast showers.

In the Munster region, it will be cloudier with rain and drizzle at times, which will extend northeastwards this evening and become more widespread in the west and north. Light to moderate south to southeast breezes will be accompanied by temperatures of 12-15 degrees.

Then from tonight, Met Éireann said: "Rain will spread to the northeast early before clearing away through the night.

"Elsewhere, there will be some patchy light rain or drizzle at first, but a further band of persistent and occasionally heavy rain will move into the southwest later in the night.

"Generally cloudy conditions will keep minimum temperatures around eight to 12 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds will gradually freshen overnight, becoming strong near coasts later."

Monday will then be a "wet and blustery day" with "bands of persistent rain" across the country growing heavy at times. Highest temperatures will be 12 to 14 degrees.