Search for Fungie resumes as concern grows for dolphin's wellbeing

Concerns about Fungie's welfare were raised last Wednesday after he had not been spotted in his usual stomping grounds for a couple of days.
The bottlenose dolphin first arrived in Dingle Harbour in 1983 and has been a resident tourist attraction ever since. Picture: Sean Manion/RollingNews.ie

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 09:14
Greg Murphy and Sean O'Riordan

The search for Fungie has resumed in Co Kerry this morning, where it was reported the beloved dolphin has been missing for a number of days.

When the alarm was raised, search teams went out in the hope of locating the region's most famous tourist attraction.

The bottlenose dolphin first arrived in Dingle Harbour in 1983 and has been a resident tourist attraction ever since.

Yesterday, up to six boats continued to search for the wild dolphin along the Kerry coast.

Local fisherman Paul Hand said he had come across Fungie in Dingle Bay earlier this week and was “1,000% certain” it was him.

The fisherman explained that a recent increase in bottlenose dolphin numbers was because “the place is full of sprat”, and he believes that instead of following boats out into the bay, Fungie decided to stay and feed on them as well.

There have been no further sightings of him since, and locals say it is unusual for Fungie to go unseen for such a long period of time.

Boats search for Fungie The Dingle Dolphin at the mouth of the harbour on Friday as concern was expressed for the mammal who has resided in Dingle since 1983. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Boats search for Fungie The Dingle Dolphin at the mouth of the harbour on Friday as concern was expressed for the mammal who has resided in Dingle since 1983. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Others point out that Fungie is a solitary celebrity and he may well have gone into temporary 'self-isolation' to avoid the five or six dolphins who arrived in recent days to feast on the sprats.

There is no doubt Fungie is worth a significant amount in tourism revenue to the Dingle area every year, with up to 12 boats operating day trips with spin-off revenue for restaurants, pubs, gift shops, and hotels.

Boatmen are expected to continue their search for Fungie throughout the day.

