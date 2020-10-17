Gardaí to spend nearly €1m on handcuffs in 2021

An Garda Síochána is planning to spend nearly €1 million on new handcuffs for members of the force next year.

Gardaí seeking tenders for the supply of wrist restraints as part of a contract with an estimated value of €800,000 plus VAT, bringing the total bill close to €1 million.

The successful contractor will also be expected to provide a training programme to show gardaí how to use and maintain the handcuffs, according to the tender documents.

Prices have been sought for 8,000 sets of hinged handcuffs with pouches that can be affixed to utility belts used by members of the gardaí, along with separate costings for additional orders of 1,000 handcuffs and 1,000 pouches.

The tender specifies that the foldable handcuffs must not be visible when contained in the pouch, and the locking mechanism should “allow for a smooth action for swift handcuff application”.

Read More Naval personnel to get €10,000 loyalty payment

The pouch must “wear well” on the black nylon utility belt used by gardaí, allowing for easy access, and incorporating a separate compartment for the key that is provided with each set.

Tender documents state that the new handcuffs must be suitable for use by gardaí and Garda reserves, and should be made from “robust and anti-corrosion” material.

All edges must have a smooth finish, and evidence of compliance with “human rights proofing” must be provided by prospective suppliers.

The closing date for tenders is November 20, and it is expected that a contract with the successful company will be signed early next year.

The publication of the tender follows an announcement in this week’s budget that 600 new Garda recruits will enter its training college in Templemore next year, bringing numbers in the force to a record high of over 15,000.

An additional 500 civilian personnel will also be hired in administrative roles as part of a move to reassign more gardaí to frontline policing duties.