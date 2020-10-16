Cork South Central covid-19 rate increases fivefold in a fortnight 

Ballyjamesduff in Cavan now has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country, while incidence rates are rising significantly across Cork city, new figures show.

The latest breakdown of infection rates in 166 Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) reveals a rapid rise in infections right across the country with new Covid-19 hotspots emerging.

Just five LEAs in counties Waterford, Tipperary, and Leitrim remain almost virus-free, having less than five cases of Covid-19 detected in the previous two weeks.

The latest LEA data shows that the national infection rate has almost doubled from 88 cases per 100,000 population two weeks ago to 177.2 cases per 100,000 population on October 12.

The 14-day incidence rates show that Ballyjamesduff in Cavan, with a population of over 25,000, now has an infection rate that is more than three times the national average.

The rural area has seen an almost 20-fold increase in infection rates in the past two weeks, rising from 34.9 cases per 100,000 population on September 28 to 651.1 cases per 100,000 population on October 12, illustrating how rapidly the virus can spread.

Spiraling Covid-19 infection rates saw counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal move to Level 4 restrictions this week, while the rest of the country remains at Level 3 restrictions with an additional advisory not to visit other households.

The LEA data also shows dramatic rises in infection rates across Cork city, with Cork South Central ranking in the top ten Covid-19 hotspots nationally and having the highest rate in Munster.

In the past two weeks, 219 new cases have been detected in Cork City South Central, which has a population of over 38,000.

People walk along Patrick Street in Cork city. Picture: Andy Gibson

This has given the electoral area an infection rate of 566.4 cases per 100,000 population, a five-fold increase on the infection rate observed two weeks ago (112.2 cases per 100,000 population).

Rates are also rising elsewhere in the city, with all five electoral areas having an above average infection rate - 298.8 cases per 100,000 population in Cork City North East, 256.3 cases per 100,000 population in Cork City North West, 252.9 cases per 100,000 population in Cork City South West and 231.4 cases per 100,000 population in Cork City South East.

The virus has also spread further in areas, such as Bantry and Kanturk, that were virtually Covid-19 free a fortnight ago.

In Munster, other Covid-19 hotspots are evident in Ennis, Shannon, and Kilrush in Clare and Adare and Rathkeale and parts of Limerick city.

The figures come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended on Thursday that the whole country moves to Level 5 restrictions for a six-week period.

The government has not yet made a decision on the recommendation.

Daily case numbers reached new record highs this week, prompting warnings that Ireland could see up to 2,500 cases per day and more than 400 people in hospital by Halloween.

As of Friday, there were 244 patients in hospital with Covid-19, with 30 people in intensive care.