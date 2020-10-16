Another shutdown of non-Covid healthcare would be catastrophic - IMO

The IMO say Departments of Public Health all around the country are under extreme pressure with the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
"Covid-19 is no longer under control," said Dr Ina Kelly, Chair of the Public Health Committee of the IMO.

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 16:35
Michelle McGlynn

Doctors are warning another shutdown of non-Covid healthcare this year would be a catastrophe.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) is appealing to the public to comply fully with Covid-19 restrictions, saying there is an extremely short window to avoid the health system becoming overwhelmed.

"If this continues we will not be able to protect our most vulnerable in society so we really need the support of the public to be the first line of defence and keep fighting this virus.

"If cases continue to rise it will be a catastrophe for our health system and will cause untold suffering for patients who require diagnostic and scheduled care.” 

Chair of the GP Committee, Dr Denis McCauley said he is seeing is people who know they are contacts or are awaiting tests are not self-isolating until they get their results.

Dr McCauley said it is essential that these people self-isolate.

He said there are four things that people need to keep in mind:

  • If you had symptoms of COVID-19 and received a negative test result, you should continue to self-isolate until you have not had any symptoms for 48 hours.
  • If you had symptoms of Covid-19 and received a positive test result, you should continue to self-isolate until: a)You have had no fever for 5 days; and b) It has been 10 days since you first developed symptoms (or 14 days if you are in long-term residential care or you recently left hospital after treatment for Covid-19) 
  • If you are a close contact of a confirmed case and you test positive even without symptoms, you must self-isolate for ten days.
  • If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you should restrict your movements for 14 days even if you receive a negative Covid-19 test result.

Dr McCauley said: "We are seeing a lot of close contacts of confirmed cases not restricting their movements for 14 days after receiving a negative test result.

"This is greatly contributing to the spread of the virus.

"Even if someone who is a close contact of a confirmed case tested negative every day for 14 days, but they must still self-isolate for those 14 days.”

