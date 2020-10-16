Leaving Cert: Just 18 students had marks upgraded on appeal

Less than 1% of students who appealed a Leaving Cert calculated grade this year saw their grades improve following the process.

A record number of appeals were received this year, with the Calculated Grades executive office reviewing more than 33,300 individual grades belonging to 12,216 students.

Following the appeals process, which focused on looking for errors in how students' data was transferred and processed, 18 individual students received 18 increased grades.

Eleven of these were upgraded following an appeal by the student, and a further seven grades were upgraded following quality assurance checks as part of the appeals process.

According to the Department of Education, this included checks on the documentation submitted by schools, the entry of that data on to the schools' data collection system, and on the transfer of the data through the various IT systems used to generate calculated grades.

The low number of grade changes arising from the appeals process reflects the professionalism with which schools approached their phase of the calculated grades system, according to the department.

The appeals process did not allow students to appeal the estimated percentage mark or rank order provided by the school.

Students whose grades have been upgraded will be contacted directly by the Calculated Grades office this afternoon.

“An updated file has been provided to the CAO today,” a spokesman for the Department of Education said.

“They are processing the information and higher education institutions will be informed of potential offers later today.”

This week, Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, confirmed an independent non-statutory review of the process will be carried out.

“Candidates who are eligible for a new offer as a result of the upgraded mark received today will be contacted as soon as possible.” Students unhappy with the outcome of the appeals process can invoke a separate process to have their appeal reviewed by appeals scrutineers who are independent of the department, he added.

“The independent appeals scrutineers will check to ensure the correct procedures were followed throughout the appeals process.”

The appeals process is not connected with the discovery of errors in the Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades, which first emerged at the beginning of the month.

A series of three-known errors with the Leaving Cert calculated grades system are believed to have resulted in students receiving almost 15,000 incorrect grades.

This included 6,870 grades issued to 6,100 students that were lower than what the student deserved.